SC stays HC order to set up committee

The Supreme Court has stayed the operation of an order passed by the Madras High Court on April 24, constituting a heterogeneous committee to study the reasons for the “shabby, indifferent and defective” way in which a large number of criminal cases was being booked and investigated by the police and suggest ways and means for a complete overhaul of the criminal justice delivery system in the State.

A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta granted the interim stay on an appeal preferred by the State government. The order was passed after Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan and Government Advocate Yogesh Kanna argued that the High Court had exceeded its jurisdiction by constituting the committee while hearing a bail application filed by an accused in a criminal case.

The High Court had called for statistics related to the rate of conviction and acquittal in criminal cases filed in the State during the hearing of the bail petition and was appalled to notice the poor rate of conviction. Hence, it constituted a committee consisting of former Director General of Police R. Natraj, retired Superintendent of Police V. Sithanan, senior counsel N.R. Elango, director of The Banyan K.V. Kishore Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Sudhakar.

The terms of reference of the committee was to give its recommendations on “reforms that can be brought into practice for reformation, rehabilitation and re-integration of the convict/accused persons into society and the best practices for improving the quality of investigation so that a healthy criminal justice system can be created in the State of Tamil Nadu”. The government was also ordered to provide all necessary assistance, including an office, to the committee.

Stating that a true barometer to assess a welfare state was to watch how it deals with its criminals, the High Court had said it had been noticing an adverse trend of the police filing multiple cases against particular individuals just for statistical purposes without realising its serious consequence of ordinary accused getting transformed into hardened criminals. “It looks like the police are caught in this vicious cycle. It also reflects on the poor record of convictions even in serious crimes. Instead of finding a complete cure for the disease, police seem to be looking for temporary solutions. Unless we agree that there is a serious problem, there is no scope for change or improvement,” the court had said while referring to statistics.

The data pointed out that out of 3,35,749 convictions recorded in the State between 2013 and 2018 for offences that attract less than three years of imprisonment, as many as 2,85,646 (85%) ended up in conviction not because of the prosecution proving its case before courts of law through submission of unflinching evidence but because the accused had pleaded guilty.

“It goes without saying that the quality of investigation has come down drastically,” the court had lamented.