SC ruling a warning to manipulative tactics of BJP, says M.K. Stalin

February 20, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on February 20 welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Chandigarh Mayoral Polls, saying it was a beacon of justice and the rule of law.

“By invoking rarest power under Article 142, the Court has not only upheld fairness but also decisively set aside the electoral malpractice engineered by the Presiding officer,” he said on a social media post.

He hoped this triumph for integrity and democratic principles had sent a resounding message of Indian Democracy and a warning to the manipulative tactics of the BJP, ahead of General Elections 2024.

