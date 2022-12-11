SC quashes money laundering case against VGN Developers, its MD Pratish Devadoss

December 11, 2022 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Supreme Court has quashed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against VGN Developers Private Limited and its Managing Director D. Pratish Devadoss in 2017, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S. Oka quashed the ECIR after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta fairly conceded that the proceedings initiated by the ED would not survive since the CBI had dropped action in the predicate offence itself.

The CBI had booked a suo motu First Information Report (FIR) against VGN, Mr. Devadoss and a few others in 2016 on the basis of “source information.” According to the FIR, Hindustan Teleprinters Limited, a public sector enterprise, had decided to sell 10.46 acres of its land in Guindy, Chennai in 2006. The decision to sell the property was taken to settle the debts due to a consortium of banks consisting of State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and South Indian Bank Limited. The public sector enterprise had obtained the approval from the Department of Telecommunications for sale of the land.

The property was auctioned online on March 7, 2007 and a Bengaluru-based firm emerged as a successful bidder by offering ₹298 crore. However, that deal could not fructify due to objections raised by the State government and consequent litigations. Finally, SBI initiated proceedings under the SARFAESI Act and the land was sold to VGN in 2013 for ₹272 crore.

Claiming that even the guideline value of the property was as high as ₹387 crore in 2013, and that it ought not have been sold by way of a private treaty without holding a public auction, the CBI alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to cause wrongful loss of ₹115 crore to the Centre and an equivalent wrongful gain to individuals involved in the sale. However, after a probe for nearly three years, the investigating agency concluded that it did not have sufficient evidence for proceeding ahead with prosecution and filed a negative final report in April 2019 for closure of the case. A special court for CBI cases accepted the negative final report and closed the case.

Since the ED had registered the ECIR for the charge of money laundering solely on the basis of the FIR registered by the CBI, VGN and Mr. Devadoss approached the High Court in 2019 to quash the ECIR. The High Court rejected the plea on October 4, 2019 and the matter was taken on appeal to the Supreme Court.