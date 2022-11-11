SC orders release of six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts

The convicts — Nalini, Ravichandran, Jayakumar, Robert Pais, Sriharan and Santhan — were were originally sentenced to death, later commuted to life imprisonment.

The Hindu Bureau
November 11, 2022 13:48 IST

File picture of S. Nalini, a convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, returning to prison in 2019 after her parole ended. The Supreme Court today ordered that Nalini, Ravichandran, Jayakumar, Robert Pais, Jayakumar and Santhan be released. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The Supreme Court has ordered that six convicts in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to be set at liberty forthwith.

Also Read
Who wields the power to pardon?

On November 11, a Bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and B. V. Nagarathna said the convicts had spent over 30 years in prison and had spent the time in studies, earning degrees.

All the convicts have been engaged in a long battle seeking their premature release. The Tamil Nadu government had recommended their release to the Governor. However, no decision was made by the Governor, who sent their files to the President.

Release delay challenged after Perarivalan’s release

The convicts had challenged the delay, noting that co-accused, A. G. Perarivalan, was released by the Supreme court. They had sought parity.

The Supreme Court, in May, had invoked its extraordinary powers to do complete justice under Article 142 of the Constitution and ordered the release of A. G. Perarivalan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Madras High Court had in June dismissed the writ petitions filed by Nalini and Ravichandran, who had sought a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to release them forthwith without waiting anymore for the Governor’s nod to a September 9, 2018 Cabinet recommendation.

The High Court had held that the Governor’s signature was sine qua non under Article 161 of the Constitution.

The High Court had also observed that it could not exercise extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to pass an order similar to the one which released Perarivalan, another convict in the assassination case, on May 18.

