SC order last nail in the coffin of Sterlite, says Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Sunday said the order of the Supreme Court dismissing a review petition filed by Vedanta to reconsider its judgment on the closure of the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi was a victory to the people’s movement and the legal fight waged by his party.

“This is the last nail in the coffin of Sterlite,” said Mr. Vaiko, who has been waging a battle against the unit.

Mr. Vaiko said the unit, launched in 1994, had damaged the environment, farmlands and the health of the people in Thoothukudi.

He also recalled the observation of the court that the closure of an industry was never the first choice, but the long and repeated breaches, coupled with serious violations by Vedanta, had left the High Court and the statutory authorities with no other option but to bring the curtains down on the Thoothukudi plant.