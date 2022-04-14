SC revises deadline for seeking COVID–19 ex-gratia

April 14, 2022 21:05 IST

So far, 74,097 applications have been received, 13,204 rejected

The Supreme Court has revised the deadline of applying for COVID-19 ex-gratia.

The claimants for COVID–19 deaths that occurred prior to March 20 this year shall apply for the ex-gratia amount within 60 days (18.05.2022) and for the deaths that occurred on and after March 20, claims shall be made within 90 days.

According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu government, the application for grant of ex-gratia to a person, who died due to COVID-19 is received through www.tn.gov.in and considered by the District-Level Death Ascertaining Committee.

“So far 74,097 applications have been received, of which a relief of ₹50,000 has been sanctioned to 55,390 cases and 13,204 applications were rejected on the grounds of duplication, among others,” the release said.

The application received shall be disposed by the competent authority within 30 days. Claimants who could not apply, in case of extreme hardship, can approach the District Revenue Officer for Grievance Redressal. The Committee headed by District Revenue Officer had to consider these claims on case-to-case basis on merits.