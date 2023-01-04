SC has not said anything about the negative economic impact of demonetisation: Alagiri

January 04, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday noted that the Supreme Court while upholding the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes in 2016, had nothing to say about its negative impact.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri contended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that demonetisation would reduce black money and terror activities has not been held true.

“When the stated goals of demonetisation were not met, the goal posts were changed by Mr. Modi who said that digital transactions have increased. It was also said black money would be removed from economy. Before demonetisation in November 2016, there were around ₹17.74 lakh crore worth notes in circulation. In December, 2022, it has been found that cash worth ₹32.42 lakh crore are in circulation. Instead of increase in digital transaction, the cash-based transaction has increased multi-fold. The demonetisation has resulted in an historical economic disaster and an attack on people,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said the four judges, who gave a majority verdict, have said that irrespective of GOI’s intention (with demonetisation), they were pained to see struggles of the people.

“SC judge Justice B.V. Nagarathna has given a clear dissenting view that demonetisation was not valid,” he said.