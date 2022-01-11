SC grants T.N. time to justify former Minister’s arrest

Rajenthra Bhalaji is accused of involvement in a job scam

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Tamil Nadu government two days’ time to substantiate its case for the arrest of former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji in connection with an alleged job scam.

A Bench, led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, posted to January 12 an appeal filed by Mr. Bhalaji, challenging the refusal of his anticipatory bail plea by the Madras High Court and his subsequent arrest on January 5.

In the previous hearing on January 6, the court had questioned the Tamil Nadu Police’s “hurry” to arrest the former AIADMK Minister when his appeal was already pending in the apex court.

“Is it proper for your government to arrest him when the matter was pending before the Supreme Court? Would heavens have fallen otherwise?” Chief Justice Ramana had asked the State government, represented by its Additional Advocate General V. Krishnamurthy.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Mr. Bhalaji, had submitted that besides arresting his client, the police had even raided his lawyers.

The Bench had, in the last hearing, stayed all further orders against Mr. Bhalaji.

The former AIADMK Minister was arrested on Wednesday last in Karnataka and brought to Tamil Nadu in connection with a case of an alleged job scam.

Two separate FIRs were registered previously by the Virudhunagar police, following complaints.

The alleged victims were promised jobs in State government departments, including in the State-run dairy cooperative Aavin.

Mr. Bhalaji held the milk and dairy development portfolio in the previous AIADMK government.