SC dismisses Tamil Nadu Smartha Brahmins' plea seeking minority status

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea for minority status filed by Smartha Brahmins living in Tamil Nadu who have been propagating the religious philosophy of Advaita.

A Bench, comprising justices Krishna Murari and S. Ravindra Bhat, upheld a Madras High Court order which had held that Smartha Brahmins were not a religious denomination and, hence, could not be accorded minority status.

"Many people follow the Advaita philosophy...in that case, we will have a nation of minorities," the Bench said.

The High Court had, on June 7, said Smartha Brahmins were not entitled to benefits under Article 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs) of the Constitution.

"It is clear that there is no common organisation whatsoever by [the] name [of] Smartha Brahmins or any other name. It is just a caste/community without any peculiarity specifically attributable to them which distinguishes them from other Brahmins of the State of Tamil Nadu.

"Hence, they cannot call themselves to be a religious denomination. Consequently, they are not entitled to the benefits under Article 26 of the Constitution of India. Both the substantial questions of law are answered as against the appellants," the High Court had said.