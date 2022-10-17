SC dismisses Tamil Nadu Smartha Brahmins' plea seeking minority status

PTI New Delhi
October 17, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea for minority status filed by Smartha Brahmins living in Tamil Nadu who have been propagating the religious philosophy of Advaita.

A Bench, comprising justices Krishna Murari and S. Ravindra Bhat, upheld a Madras High Court order which had held that Smartha Brahmins were not a religious denomination and, hence, could not be accorded minority status.

"Many people follow the Advaita philosophy...in that case, we will have a nation of minorities," the Bench said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court had, on June 7, said Smartha Brahmins were not entitled to benefits under Article 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs) of the Constitution.

"It is clear that there is no common organisation whatsoever by [the] name [of] Smartha Brahmins or any other name. It is just a caste/community without any peculiarity specifically attributable to them which distinguishes them from other Brahmins of the State of Tamil Nadu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Hence, they cannot call themselves to be a religious denomination. Consequently, they are not entitled to the benefits under Article 26 of the Constitution of India. Both the substantial questions of law are answered as against the appellants," the High Court had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app