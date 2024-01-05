SC dismisses plea to remove Senthilbalaji as Tamil Nadu Minister

January 05, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on January 5 dismissed a plea seeking the removal of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the State Cabinet due to his implication in a money laundering case.

A Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan orally observed that a Governor cannot dismiss a Minister without the recommendation of the Chief Minister.

The apex court refused to interfere with the judgment of the Madras High Court which had rejected the plea to remove the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Minister from the Cabinet.

"We have perused the impugned judgment of the High Court and concur with the view taken. No interference is called for under Article 136," said the Bench while dismissing the appeal filed against the High Court order.

The appeal was filed by M. L. Ravi against the Madras High Court which left it to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to take a call on Mr. Senthilbalaji's continuation in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet as a Minister without portfolio.

The plea in the High Court challenged Mr. Senthilbalaji's continuation in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet consequent to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case.

He was accused of being involved in a cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government between 2011 and 2015. He later joined the DMK and became a Minister in 2021.

