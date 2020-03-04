SC directs CBI to probe use of toxic chemicals in green crackers

NEW DELHI

04 March 2020 01:15 IST

Apex court orders show-cause notice to manufacturers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe whether several firecracker manufacturers, mainly based in Sivakasi, were violating an apex court ban on the use of toxic chemicals like barium nitrate in the production of ‘green crackers’.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde took a stern view of the issue when senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan stated that these manufacturers were openly flouting the court’s order. The Bench ordered the manufacturers, numbering at least six, to show cause why they should not be punished for contempt of the Supreme Court.

In what may be the initiation of criminal proceedings along with the contempt action, the court directed the CBI to file its probe report in the next six months and posted the matter for hearing after eight weeks.

“Certain violations of our order banning certain chemicals from fireworks. According to senior counsel, many of our respondents (manufacturers) are using them in various products...If these allegations are true, they would be guilty of contempt. Issue notice. Show cause why they should not be proceeded (sic) for contempt,” the court said.

At a hearing on March 5 last year, the court asked the Centre to file a response to objections raised against the use of chemical components like barium nitrate and Potassium Nitrate in the formulation of green crackers.

Mr. Sankaranarayanan, representing three toddlers who filed a writ petition on the toxic effects of firecrackers, has been consistently arguing that the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests should examine the samples of green crackers which contain “conventional formulations” with Barium Nitrate and Potassium Nitrate as oxidizers. The senior advocate submitted that these two components were among the several toxic ingredients, which the Supreme Court had red-flagged.

On October 23, 2018, the apex court struck a balance between the interests of the firecracker industry and the right to public health by allowing licensed traders to manufacture and sell ‘green’ and reduced-emission or ‘improved’ crackers, while banning those that were loud and toxic to humans, animals and the environment.

The production of green crackers, the court said, had to be done in consultation with CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation had to approve the product.