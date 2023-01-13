SC criticises Madras HC Bench for quashing FIR against YouTuber Maridhas ‘in haste’

January 13, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Supreme Court has criticised the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for having conducted a “mini trial” while quashing a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Madurai City Police against YouTuber M. Maridhas for his 2021 tweet which asked whether Tamil Nadu was turning into another Kashmir under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rule.

Allowing a State appeal against the High Court’s order, a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar set aside the order passed by the Madurai Bench of the High Court on December 14, 2021, and revived the FIR against the YouTuber. The judges wrote that the High Court had quashed the criminal proceedings “in haste.”

The judges pointed out that the FIR had been registered on December 9, 2021, and the YouTuber had moved the quash petition on the very next day. The High Court too entertained the petition and quashed the FIR on December 14, 2021, “without giving any reasonable time to the investigating agency to probe into the allegations,” they said.

“As per the settled position of law, it is the right conferred upon the investigating agency to conduct the investigation and reasonable time should be given to the investigating agency to conduct the investigation unless it is found that the allegations in the FIR do not disclose any cognisable offence at all or the complaint is barred by any law,” the judges observed.

They went on to write: “While exercising powers under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the High Court is not required to conduct a mini trial. What is required to be considered at that stage is the nature of accusations and allegations in the FIR and whether the averments/allegations in the FIR prima facie disclose commission of cognisable offence or not.”

The judges also reminded the High Court of the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Neeharika Infrastructure Private Limited versus State of Maharashtra (2020) wherein it was clearly held that courts should not thwart any investigation into cognisable offences and the power of quashing the FIRs should be exercised sparingly.