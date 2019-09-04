SC Collegium refuses to reconsider Justice Tahilramani’s transfer

The Supreme Court Collegium has refused to accede to the request of the Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice V.K. Tahilramani to reconsider the proposal to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court.

The Collegium, on August 28, had recommended her transfer from the Madras High Court to the Meghalaya High Court and Justice A.K. Mittal from Meghalaya to the Madras High Court 'in the interest of better administration of justice'.

Justice Tahilramani took over as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in August last year from Chief Justice Indira Banerjee who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had sought a response in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure from Justice Tahilramani regarding the transfer proposal issued on August 28.

"Justice V.K. Tahilramani vide representation dated September 2, has requested to reconsider her proposal for transfer to Meghalaya High Court," the Collegium noted.

"The Collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the Collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request. The Collegium, accordingly, reiterated its recommendation dated August 28, 2019, for transfer of Justice V.K. Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court," the Collegium said.