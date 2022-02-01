SC collegium recommends Bhandari for CJ post

It also recommends the elevation of seven advocates

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari as its Chief Justice. He would take oath after the issuance of a Presidential notification.

ACJ Bhandari, hailing from Rajasthan, assumed office in the Madras High Court on November 22, following his transfer from Allahabad High Court, where he had served as its ACJ. At the time of his transfer, two senior judges, Justices Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Mohammad Rafiq, from his parent High Court (Rajasthan), were already serving as Chief Justices.

Since Justice Chauhan retired on December 23, the Supreme Court collegiumpassed resolutions recommending the elevation of Justice Bhandari as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court. Further, in the meeting held on Saturday, the collegium recommended the elevation of seven advocates – Konakani Sreenivasa Reddy alias Srinivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati and Vaddiboyana Sujatha as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Advocates Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal alias DD Bansal, Milind Ramesh Phadke and judicial officers Amar Nath Kesharwani, Prakash Chandra Gupta and Dinesh Kumar Paliwal, were recommended to be elevated as judges of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates V. Narasingh, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Sri Raman Murahari alias M.S. Raman, as judges of the Orissa High Court.

CM greets Bhandari

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday extended his greetings to Justice Bhandari.

In a social media post, he said, “My heartful wishes to Justice Thiru. Munishwar Nath Bhandari on the elevation as Hon’ble Chief Justice of the historic Madras High Court. My govt [government] is committed to support all your efforts in furtherance of judicial administration.”