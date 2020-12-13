SBI should not be allowed to proceed with its recruitment process, Madurai MP says

MP Su. Venkatesan has appealed to the Centre in this regard, alleging that the principles of reservation policy are not being adhered to by the bank

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, has appealed to the Centre to instruct State Bank of India (SBI) not to proceed with its recruitment process for clerical cadre till suspicions about its adherence to the system of reservation are cleared.

In a letter to the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, and Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur, Mr. Venkatesan complained that the public sector bank had given an inadequate reply to him with regard to the implementation of reservation.

Based on his earlier letters written to the two Ministries, the SBI had given a clarification on the reservation policy it had adopted for the recruitment process. Mr. Venkatesan said the reply given by SBI is “inadequate” and “silent” on a pertinent question. He had asked about how many other backward classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and economically weaker section (EWS) candidates were in the general list of candidates published as per the results of preliminary examination. “The reply of SBI gives an impression that principles of reservation are not adhered to in drawing the list of candidates,” Mr. Venkatesan said.

All those who secured higher marks irrespective of categories are to be listed under general category according to the merit list. Thereafter, the list of reserved categories has to be prepared. “This is the basic principle of system of reservation and the spirit of Constitutional obligations bestowed on public sector units and government departments,” he said. Treating ‘general’ as a category like OBCs, SCs, STs was wrong and it would snatch the right of these reserved categories to compete for general vacancies too. The communication of SBI skipped that important question, he charged.

Pointing that the reply mentioned that concession in marks would be given for OBCs, SCs and STs in main examination, he said, it was clear that a relaxation has not been given in marks in the preliminary examination. In that case, the cut-off marks in Tamil Nadu cannot be the same for general, OBC and SC candidates. “It shows that general category is treated as if it is pertaining to candidates of other than reserved categories while drawing the above list. This is a case of clear violation of policy of reservation,” he charged.

“The basic principles of reservation will not change and spirit is the same immaterial whether it is preliminary or main examination. Thorough vetting is necessary with regard to results published by SBI and the bank should be instructed not to proceed further on the recruitment till suspicions are cleared on adherence of system of reservation,” he demanded.