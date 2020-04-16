SBI donates ₹25 lakh to CMC towards COVID-19

The State Bank of India has donated ₹25 lakh to Christian Medical College Hospital towards combating COVID-19. SBI Regional Manager S. Sedhumurgadurai and Chief Manager, SME Vellore, K. Mohanaprakash handed over cheque to J.V. Peter, Director, CMC Vellore Association on Wednesday.
The amount was approved by SBI local head office for part sponsoring the financial assistance required by CMC hospital to set up a dedicated ward with 316 beds to exclusively cater to the COVID-19 patients under the directions of Government of Tamil Nadu and local administration. Dr. Peter appreciated and acknowledged the prompt response of the bank in approving the sponsorship.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.