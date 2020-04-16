Tamil Nadu

SBI donates ₹25 lakh to CMC towards COVID-19

The State Bank of India has donated ₹25 lakh to Christian Medical College Hospital towards combating COVID-19. SBI Regional Manager S. Sedhumurgadurai and Chief Manager, SME Vellore, K. Mohanaprakash handed over cheque to J.V. Peter, Director, CMC Vellore Association on Wednesday.

The amount was approved by SBI local head office for part sponsoring the financial assistance required by CMC hospital to set up a dedicated ward with 316 beds to exclusively cater to the COVID-19 patients under the directions of Government of Tamil Nadu and local administration. Dr. Peter appreciated and acknowledged the prompt response of the bank in approving the sponsorship.

