SBI deploys mobile ATM

Coming to the rescue of its customers, State Bank of India set up a mobile ATM near the Collector’s office on Friday. It was also taken around various parts of the Vellore city.

Bank officials said that those in need of urgent money, especially pensioners, will be served on priority, while others will have to wait in queue to avail of this new service. Arrangements have been made to provide sanitisers to people and only then they will be allowed to use the ATM machine.

The van was brought from Chennai to Vellore as SBI has many rural customers where there are no ATM facilities. The SBI has 280 ATMs functioning in the Vellore district and 160 customer service centres to cater to the needs of its customers.

The salaries and pension were credited to the customers accounts and in order to avoid crowd gathering at the branches, SBI has launched the mobile ATM facility, Depending on its functioning one more unit will be brought here.

Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram, DRO J. Partheeban, Superintendent of Police Preveshkumar, SBI Regional Head S. Sedhumurgadurai, Chief Manager-Customer Care L. Kumar, and Manager Financial Inclusions - SBI P. Balamurali participated.