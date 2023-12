December 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ravi Ranjan, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, announced that the bank has deployed seven mobile ATM van services in flooded areas such as Velachery, Pallikaranai, Tiruvottiyur, Kasimedu, Royapuram , Ambattur, Avadi, and Red hills. Additionally, the internet banking facility and banking through SBI Yono app is functioning smoothly, a press release from the bank added.

