SBI Chennai Circle donates to Sankara Nethralaya
It contributed a visual field analyser to the institution
The SBI, Chennai Circle, donated medical equipment (visual field analyser) worth ₹29.50 lakh to Sankara Nethralaya under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.
The medical equipment was handed over by C.S. Setty, MD (R&DB), SBI, to Girish S. Rao, president, Medical Research Foundation (Sankara Nethralaya), in the presence of R. Radhakrishna, CGM, Chennai Circle, top executives of SBI and the office-bearers of the foundation.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.