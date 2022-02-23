Tamil Nadu

SBI Chennai Circle donates to Sankara Nethralaya

The SBI, Chennai Circle, donated medical equipment (visual field analyser) worth ₹29.50 lakh to Sankara Nethralaya under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The medical equipment was handed over by C.S. Setty, MD (R&DB), SBI, to Girish S. Rao, president, Medical Research Foundation (Sankara Nethralaya), in the presence of R. Radhakrishna, CGM, Chennai Circle, top executives of SBI and the office-bearers of the foundation.


