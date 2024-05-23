Savukku Shankar’s mother moves High Court challenging his detention under Goondas Act

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, alias A. Shankar’s mother A. Kamala has filed a habeas corpus petition (HCP) in the Madras High Court challenging an order passed by the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police on May 12 detaining her son under the Goondas Act, 1982.

In an affidavit filed along with the HCP, she said that her son had been detained under the preventive detention law due to malafide intention as he was a strong critic of the State government and the police.

The petitioner also said that multiple cases were foisted on her son to incarcerate him, and there was a “dubious” road accident when he was transported from Theni to Coimbatore pursuant to his arrest in the first case on May 4. She further said that the prison authorities had brutally attacked her son leading to a fracture on his right arm, and that he was also being subjected to mental violence in the prison, and insisted on interim relief for him from detention. The petitioner had also filed another writ petition, seeking an inquiry by the National Human Rights Commission into the alleged custodial violence meted out to her son.

Meanwhile, the Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases in Madurai extended Mr. Shankar’s judicial custody till June 5 in connection with a ganja case registered by the Theni district police.

On May 20, the special court had granted the police two days’ custody of the YouTuber and directed that he be produced before the court on Wednesday. During the hearing, Mr. Shankar submitted that he was not tortured in custody, and had not given any statement to the police during interrogation.

Meanwhile, a court in Tiruchi granted bail to Felix Gerald, editor of Redpix 24x7, who is the second accused in a case filed against Mr. Shankar.

