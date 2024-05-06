May 06, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who was arrested by the cybercrime police in Coimbatore on May 4, was assaulted by the staff in the Coimbatore Central Prison, alleged his counsel Gopalakrishnan on Monday.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan, who addressed journalists late on Monday, alleged that Mr. Shankar’s right hand was fractured in the assault that took place on May 4 night, after he was remanded in the prison in judicial custody, and no proper treatment was given to him.

He alleged that Mr. Shankar was forced to take painkillers, without his consent.

“The incident came to light when I visited Mr. Shankar in the prison for legal assistance on Monday. A petition has been submitted before the court concerned, highlighting the torture undergone by Mr. Shankar in judicial remand and seeking an inquiry into the incident. The petition has been allowed and we are expecting a favourable direction from the court,” said the counsel, who also pleaded for direction to treat Mr. Shankar in a private hospital.

The counsel alleged that the jail staff, around 10 persons, made Mr. Shankar lie on a bench blindfolded and assaulted him with plastic pipes wrapped with clothes on the night of May 4.

