‘Savukku’ Shankar tells HC he stands by his remarks on higher judiciary

Hauled up suo motu in contempt of court case, well-known blogger and YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar on Thursday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that he stood by his remarks on the higher judiciary. “I stand by what I said,” he told a Division Bench in the case initiated against him following his remark, “The entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption” made to a YouTube channel on July 22.

Appearing in person, Mr. Shankar told Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi, however, sought time to respond to the notice. Taking note of the same, the judges adjourned the hearing till September 8.

Initially, Mr. Shankar told the court he would argue the case in person when the judges asked him if he wanted to a counsel to represent him. “Which counsel would take on the court,” Mr. Shankar asked. Later, he suggested the name of senior counsel and Rajya Sabha MP N.R. Elango.

The court on August 4 had ordered notice to Mr. Shankar, a suspended employee of the government of Tamil Nadu, to show cause why proceedings for criminal contempt should not be initiated against him for his remarks made about the higher judiciary.