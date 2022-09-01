‘Savukku’ Shankar tells HC he stands by his remarks on higher judiciary

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
September 01, 2022 12:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber A. Shankar. | Photo Credit:  YouTube/Savukku

ADVERTISEMENT

Hauled up suo motu in contempt of court case, well-known blogger and YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar on Thursday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that he stood by his remarks on the higher judiciary. “I stand by what I said,” he told a Division Bench in the case initiated against him following his remark, “The entire higher judiciary is riddled with corruption” made to a YouTube channel on July 22.

Appearing in person, Mr. Shankar told Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi, however, sought time to respond to the notice. Taking note of the same, the judges adjourned the hearing till September 8.

Initially, Mr. Shankar told the court he would argue the case in person when the judges asked him if he wanted to a counsel to represent him. “Which counsel would take on the court,” Mr. Shankar asked. Later, he suggested the name of senior counsel and Rajya Sabha MP N.R. Elango.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court on August 4 had ordered notice to Mr. Shankar, a suspended employee of the government of Tamil Nadu, to show cause why proceedings for criminal contempt should not be initiated against him for his remarks made about the higher judiciary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app