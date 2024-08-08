GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Savukku’ Shankar moves Madras High Court to club all 17 FIRs registered for speaking ill of policewomen

Says, it would be a herculean task for him to run from one district to another to contest the multiple cases registered against him for the same interview given to a YouTube channel

Published - August 08, 2024 01:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
‘Savukku’ Shankar

‘Savukku’ Shankar | Photo Credit: Instagram / @savukku_shankar

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar, 48, has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Director General of Police (DGP) to club all 17 First Information Reports (FIRs) that had been registered against him at various police stations across Tamil Nadu in connection with an interview he had given to a YouTube channel regarding the conduct of women police personnel.

The petition has been listed for hearing before Justice G. Jayachandran on Thursday, August 8, 2024. In his affidavit, the petitioner said, the first FIR in connection with the interview was booked against him by the Coimbatore cyber crime police on the basis of a complaint that he had spoke ill of women police personnel. Thereafter, multiple cases were registered before various districts on the basis of the same interview.

‘Savukku’ Shankar granted interim bail by Supreme Court

“While I am not defending my action, if (sic) I had spoken intentionally spoken the same would be subject to decisions of the courts,” the petitioner said and complained that he was now being intentionally paraded before different courts day in and day out, with the sole intention of harassing him, though the Puzhal central prison as well as the courts had been equipped with video conferencing facilities.

Claiming that he was a whistleblower who had been exposing alleged misgovernance as well as the misdeeds of bureaucrats, the petitioner said, multiple criminal cases had been booked against him ever since he was arrested first on May 4 and that he had also been detained under the Goondas Act in order to wreak vengeance. He accused the police of acting “as per the desires of the political bosses.”

How is the Goondas Act invoked? | Explained

He went on to state that the interview given by him regarding women police personnel had led to registration of FIRs in the police stations in Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, the Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Nagapattinam, Salem and Tirunelveli districts. He said that it would be a herculean task for him to run from district to district to contest each and every case.

“I strongly believe that the cases foisted against me are all false and done only to prevent me from being free. Because, if I am free and in public, I would question and raise my voice of dissent against the people in power,” the petitioner said and sought a direction to club all the cases. He also stated to have given a representation in this regard to the DGP as well as Additional DGP (Headquarters) on July 24.

Related Topics

crime / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.