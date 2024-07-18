GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Savukku’ Shankar granted interim bail by Supreme Court

Granting the interim relief to Shankar currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison, the apex court said it would not decide the case on merits as the Madras High Court is seized of the matter.

Updated - July 18, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 05:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
‘Savukku’ Shankar

‘Savukku’ Shankar | Photo Credit: Instagram / @savukku_shankar

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, July 18, 2024 ordered the release of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar (48) who was detained under the Goondas Act in May by the Tamil Nadu police, on interim bail.

Granting the interim relief to Shankar currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison, a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it would not decide the case on merits as the Madras High Court is seized of the matter.

The bench recorded the submission of lawyers appearing for the parties that they will mention the matter before the Chief Justice of the high court or before the appropriate bench on Monday or Tuesday seeking to expedite the hearing in the matter.

“In the peculiar facts, the petitioner be released till the case against detention is decided by the high court,” the bench said while clarifying that its order pertains only to the preventive detention matters.

If the petitioner is in jail in any other case, this order will not affect that, the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal challenging the Madras High Court order adjourning the habeas corpus petition that was filed by Shankar’s mother challenging his detention under the Goondas Act.

At the outset, the apex court asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Tamil Nadu government, to explain need of preventive detention against Shankar. Luthra submitted that the YouTuber has been accused of forging documents, and doing malafide acts.

The bench then asked, “How can he be put in detention? Is he a threat to national security of this country? This is not an ordinary civil dispute but a preventive detention matter. Somebody’s liberty is at stake. He is in preventive detention for over two months.” Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for Shankar’s mother, submitted that the YouTuber was detained only on the basis of apprehension that he would come out on bail in criminal cases.

Based on the orders of former Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, Sandeep Rai Rathore, the detention order under the Goondas Act was served on Shankar by a cyber crime (Chennai) police inspector on May 12.

There are seven cases pending against Shankar in Chennai police’s central crime branch/cyber crime out of which three are under investigation, charge sheets have been filed in two and the remaining are pending trial, according to a Chennai police press note.

Mr. Shankar was arrested by Coimbatore police on May 4 in southern Theni for alleged derogatory statements about women police personnel/police officials in an interview to a YouTube channel.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / arrest / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.