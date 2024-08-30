Savukku Shankar case: Supreme Court asks Tamil Nadu government if 15 FIRs pertain to one interview

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 30, 2024) directed the Tamil Nadu government to confirm if every one of the 15 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the State Police across several districts pertain to the same interview given by YouTuber Savukku Shankar.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud also questioned the State government’s move to issue one detention order as soon as Mr. Shankar is out from an earlier detention order.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the State, agreed to go through the 15 FIRs and respond by September 2.

Mr. Shankar’s counsel, advocate Balaji Srinivasan, said all the FIRs related to the same interview. The State claimed that he had made remarks about women police personnel.

Mr. Srinivasan submitted that his client is being harassed by the State through a string of detention orders. The lawyer said Mr. Shankar had merely exercised his right to free speech, for which the State was “not prosecuting, but persecuting him”. The FIRs are used to “parade” him from one district to another throughout the State, he submitted.

On August 23, Justice IB Pardiwala, on the Bench, had asked whether the State was targetting the YouTuber.

“Why are you doing all this? You put the man behind bars the moment he comes out,” Justice J.B. Pardiwala, accompanied by Justice Manoj Misra, had orally asked Tamil Nadu government counsel.

On August 14, the apex court had stayed the Tamil Nadu Police from taking any coercive measures against Mr. Shankar on the basis of these FIRs. Mr. Srinivasan has urged the court to quash them.

On July 18, the apex court had ordered the interim release of Mr. Shankar, who was at the time in preventive detention under the Tamil Nadu Goondas Act since May. The Madras High Court had quashed the State’s order of detention against Mr. Shankar in a detailed judgment on August 9.

Three days later, on August 12, the State issued a second detention order under the Goondas Act. Mr. Shankar’s mother, A. Kamala, has challenged this order.

“They have shifted me (Shankar) from Chennai to Madurai. I am being kept in solitary confinement,” Mr. Srinivasan submitted on behalf of his client.