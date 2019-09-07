Savings, investment will improve economy: Rangarajan

If the government wanted the economy to grow fast then it should act on savings and investment rates, said C. Rangarajan, former governor of Reserve Bank of India.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day international conference on contemporary practices of technology and management for economic growth organised by the VIT Business School at VIT Chennai.

“If you want the economy to grow faster, you need to act on savings and investment rates. Only then you will be able to get a sustained higher rate of growth of the economy,” he said.

It is important to address sector-specific problems, which need not be fiscal in nature. Even if the country became a $5 trillion economy by 2025, India would retain the same classification as its population would have touched 1.4 billion, he said.

VIT vice-president G.V. Selvam said the agriculture sector was facing challenges such as unpredictable weather, unemployment, migration of rural people, low price for yield and lack of technology and research. The government should focus on enhancing fund allocation for research and increase agriculture exports to reduce the debt burden of farmers, he said.

Over 120 papers are expected to be presented during the course of the conference. Senior officials of the institution participated at the event.