Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science inks twin MoUs with Universitas Trisakti and Universitas Indonesia

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 00:21 IST

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed recently between Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, India and Universitas Trisakti and Universitas Indonesia in Jakarta, Indonesia for establishing academic collaboration like student and faculty exchange program and fruitful research cooperation.

A press release mentioned that the signing of MoUs is vital to strengthen the partnership between the two countries, especially in academic institutions.

Erri Astoeti, Dean, faculty of dentistry, Trisakti University; Ir. Jaka Sembiring, Vice-Rector, academic affairs, Universitas Indonesia; Nia Ayu Ismaniati, Dean, faculty of dentistry; Lakshmi Thangavelu, Dean, international affairs; and Sindhu Ramesh, dean, accreditation, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, were present during the ceremony.

