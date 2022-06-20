Saveetha Dental College and Hospital holds blood donation camp
A total of 104 persons donated blood at a camp held in Saveetha Dental College and Hospital as part of world blood donors’ day on Monday. While 50% of the collected blood from the drive was retained by Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, the rest was transferred to Red Cross Society, according to a release.
