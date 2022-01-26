Save MKU Coalition appeals to Governor-Chancellor seeking transparency in V-C selection process

Chennai

It appealed to the authorities for the appointment of an academically qualified V-C

The members of Save Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Coalition have requested the Governor-Chancellor to intervene and ensure transparency and integrity in the Vice-Chancellor selection process.

The members have cited media reports stating the V-C search committee had shortlisted 10 professors for interview. “We appeal to you to ensure that the process is transparent and does not compromise on integrity. The method followed in shortlisting the candidates has to be revealed to members of the public to avoid creating any suspicion on the process,” the Coalition said in its letter.

It has further appealed to the authorities to ensure that no political pressure, money or other powers influence the selection process, and called for the appointment of an academically qualified V-C.

At a time when the institution is facing a severe academic and financial crisis, the members of the coalition have appealed for publishing the marks awarded to each of the shortlisted candidates along with the assessment categories, on the University website.