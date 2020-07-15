Sattur’s former MLA expelled from AIADMK

The former Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sattur, S.G. Subramniam, was expelled from the ruling AIADMK on Wednesday.
Mr. Subramanian, who was in the camp led by the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran for most of the time over the last three years, had returned to the AIADMK a few months ago.
In a statement, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, coordinator and co-coordinator of the party respectively, said the disciplinary action was taken as the former legislator had acted in a manner that “violated the party discipline and brought disrepute to the party.”
When contacted, Mr. Subramanian said he did not know the reason behind the action. He added that after he had rejoined the party, he did not toe the line, as advocated by the Virudhunagar district in-charge and Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, in political matters concerning the district. The Minister was not available for comment.
Mr. Subramanian was elected to the House in 2016 by polling 71,513 votes and defeating his nearest rival with a margin of 4,427 votes. Prior to becoming the MLA, he was vice-president of the Virudhunagar District Panchayat. In September 2017, he got disqualified, as he had declared allegiance to Mr. Dhinakaran. In the by-election last year, as a nominee of the AMMK, he secured 12,511 votes, finishing third.
