‘Sattur woman will be given Siddha treatment’

23 December 2020 20:01 IST

State tells HC that her post as OA has been regularised

The State government on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that Rasagandhi Mezhugu, Amukkara Choornam and Nellikkai Legiyam (RAN) Siddha therapy would be given to the Sattur woman who was transfused with HIV-infected blood at a government hospital in 2018.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi had earlier sought to know if Siddha treatment could be given to the woman. The court was also informed by the State that her appointment to the post of Office Assistant at Sattur Government Hospital was regularised as per the direction of the court.

However, with regard to appointment to the post of Junior Assistant, the State told the court that it came under the purview of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Taking into account the fact that there would be only a difference of ₹4,000 in the salary drawn, the court accepted the submission.

Further, taking note of the fact that the woman would be drawing a salary of around ₹20,000 per month, the court directed allocation of additional financial assistance of ₹7,500 to her per month from January 2021, as she would have to spend ₹250 to ₹300 on nutrition per day. Earlier, she was paid a compensation of ₹25 lakh as per the court’s direction.

Apart from the compensation amount, the State had constructed a house for the woman and she was also provided a two-wheeler on the orders of the court. The court directed the State to ensure that medical experts continued to provide periodical counselling to her husband and her neighbours as they had boycotted her.

The court was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions that sought a direction to the State government to provide the woman an appropriate compensation. The court directed the case to be posted for further hearing after four months.