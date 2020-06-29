Sattankulam police not cooperating with judicial inquiry, judge informs HC

The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thoothukudi, on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the Sattankulam police were not cooperating with the judicial inquiry on the custodial deaths of P.Jayaraj and his son J.Benicks.

The court, which took cognisance of the non-cooperation, also left it to the State government to transfer the Sattankulam custodial torture case to the CBI. After a mention was made seeking permission for the same, the court observed that it was the government’s prerogative and the question of permission does not arise.

Chief Minister Edappadi. K. Palaniswami on Sunday had announced that the probe into the custodial torture and death case of two traders will be transferred to the CBI. This will be communicated to the court during the hearing and the permission for the same will be sought, he had said on Sunday.

When a mention was made by the State, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi observed that it was a policy decision and the court did not have a say in it. The judges said that they will leave it to the State to decide.

The court directed the District Collector to depute Revenue Officials to take control of the police station to take the relevant materials and the forensic team to collect the materials so that evidence in the case is protected. The court directed the relevant documents in the case to be handed over to the CBI once the investigation was transferred.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian informed the court that a training programme was already in place for the police personnel in order to address the issue of mental health. The court directed the State government to continue the programme and not abandon it. The case was adjourned to June 30.