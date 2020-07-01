Sattankulam custodial deaths: NHRC seeks autopsy report and more

CHENNAI

01 July 2020 17:08 IST

DMK MP Kanimozhi, R. Sureshbabu of Bengaluru and Commission's Special Monitor Maza Daruwala had submitted complaints about the incident to the NHRC.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Delhi has issued notices to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police and senior authorities calling for an inquest and relevant documents over multiple complaints it received in connection with the custodial death of Jayaraj and J. Benicks at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district last week. The reports must be submitted within six weeks.

Advertising

Advertising

DMK MP Kanimozhi, R. Sureshbabu of Bengaluru and Commission's Special Monitor Maza Daruwala had submitted complaints about the incident to the NHRC. "The Commission has examined the contents of the complaint. The Commission has also perused various media reports relating to this incident," the NHRC said.

Besides the DGP, the NHRC issued notices to the Superintendent of Police in Thootukudi and the Superintendent in Kovilpatti Sub Jail calling for an inquest, post-mortem examination report, treatment record of the victims, screening report of both the victims at the time of admission in the jail and any other report of inquiry conducted in the matter.

The Commission also sought for Magisterial Enquiry Report into the incident. "The response is expected within six weeks, positively." In case, the response was not received within the stipulated time, the Commission would be constrained to invoke coercive process under provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 for the personal appearance of the concerned authority, it added.

The complaints alleged that the father and son died due to physical torture in police custody from June 20. The two were sent to judicial custody in spite of severe injuries on their bodies due to alleged police torture, they alleged.