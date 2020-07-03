Sattankulam custodial deaths | Constable Muthuraj arrested

Tamil Nadu

Sources said he was hiding at Poosanoor near Vilaaththikulam when a CB-CID team nabbed him and brought to Thoothukudi for interrogation.

The CB-CID Police late on July 3 arrested constable Muthuraj, who was wanted in connection with the custodial death of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

With this, the investigating agency has nabbed five personnel of the Sattankulam Police Station. Inspector Sridhar, sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh and head-constable Murugan are already in CB-CID custody.

