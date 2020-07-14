Sattankulam custodial deaths case: CBI gets custody of accused till July 16

Madurai

14 July 2020 15:30 IST

The five accused Sattankulam policemen, were produced before the Madurai Chief Judicial Magistrate, on Tuesday

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted custody of the five Sattankulam policemen, involved in the custodial deaths of traders P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks, till July 16. The five men accused, were produced before the Madurai Chief Judicial Magistrate, on Tuesday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate T.V. Hemanandakumar granted CBI custody of then Sattankulam inspector Sridhar, sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, head constable Murugan and constable Muthuraj. The CBI was directed to produce the accused before the court on July 16 at 5.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The CBI has booked the five men under Sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) read with Section 109 (abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. The CBI, which has taken over the probe into the custodial deaths, had sought the custody of the accused for five days.