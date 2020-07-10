Sattankulam case: Investigators seize crucial evidence pointing to torture

CHENNAI

10 July 2020 23:06 IST

No proof to link ‘Friends of Police’ in the incident, says senior police official

Investigators have seized crucial evidence such as blood-stained clothes, lathis and video footage among others that point to the torture of traders — P. Jayaraj, 58, and his son J. Benicks, 31, — in the Sattankulam police station on the night of June 19, police sources said on Friday.

Traces of blood were seen at 18 spots on the police station premises, including the lock-up. The judicial magistrate who commenced an enquiry into the circumstances that led to the deaths of the father-son duo saw the blood stains on the floor and took swabs. Blood-stained clothes and some lathis were also seized from different locations. The samples were sent for forensic analysis, the sources said.

The magistrate, who launched his investigation under the provisions of Section 176(1A)(1) of CrPC after remand prisoners Jayaraj and his son died in the Government Hospital, Kovilpatti, also recorded the statements of police personnel, family members and others who had knowledge of the sequence of events on June 19.

Advertising

Advertising

“While the judicial magistrate has taken samples of blood stains found in the Sattankulam police station, lathis and clothes for forensic analysis to confirm whether they matched with that of Jayaraj or his son or both, we have taken possession of footage from the CCTV at the GH where the accused were produced before remand and some documents,” a senior police official told The Hindu.

The Crime Branch CID had so far arrested 10 police personnel after establishing proof of their involvement in the incident. The role of other department officials was under investigation. “As regards the Friends of Police, no evidence has emerged so far to substantiate allegations that they were engaged to beat Jayaraj and his son in custody. Three volunteers did accompany the police till the police station but they did not enter the premises. Statements of some police personnel and relatives of the deceased also confirm the fact that the volunteers stood outside the police station,” said the official who preferred not to be quoted.

The CBCID handed over all case files to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday night, the sources added.