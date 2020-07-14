Sattankulam case: CBI seeks custody of accused

Madurai

14 July 2020 00:10 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe into the custodial deaths of traders P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks in Sattankulam, has sought the custody of five policemen.

The agency sought the custody of the then Sattankulam inspector Sridhar, sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, head constable Murugan and constable Muthuraj, currently remanded in Madurai Central Prison.

Chief Judicial Magistrate T.V. Hemanandakumar directed the accused to be produced before the court on July 14. Earlier, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the CBI to take immediate steps to file an application for getting police custody of the accused, within 15 days of remand, before the Judicial Magistrate concerned.