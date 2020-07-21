Sattankulam case: CBI gets custody of three more accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been granted the custody of three policemen involved in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of traders P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks till July 23. The accused were produced on Monday before the chief judicial magistrate T.V. Hemanandakumar, who granted CBI the custody of constables Chelladurai, Saamadurai and Veyilumuthu. The CBI officials were directed to produce them before the court on July 23 at 3 p.m.

Earlier, the CBI had been granted the custody of the key accused in the case, inspector Sridhar, sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh and constables Murugan and Muthuraj. The accused were taken to Sattankulam for interrogation.

The three accused lodged in the Madurai central prison were produced before the chief judicial magistrate. Following the grant of custody to the CBI officials, they were taken to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for a medical examination.