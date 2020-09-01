Sattankulam case: CBI collects blood sample of victim’s wife

TIRUNELVELI

The CBI team probing the double murder of Sattankulam trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks under judicial custody collected blood sample from J. Selvarani, the former’s wife, on Tuesday night.

The CBI team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Shukla, that arrived here in the evening, collected the blood sample from Mrs. Selvarani, who had come to Tirunelveli from Sattankulam.

In the presence of the investigators, Tirunelveli Medical College Doctor Prakash Bose collected her blood sample. The father-son duo had died under mysterious circumstances in June after they were picked up from their shop by Sattankulam police.

The CB-CID initially arrested the then station Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh and other policemen, who had allegedly thrashed the two victims.

While the post-mortem report confirmed that the father and the son had suffered more than 30 injuries in suspected police brutality, a video that went viral on social media showed that Benicks had been mercilessly skinned alive. And, the bleeding injuries on the body of Jayaraj too portrayed the quantum of torture by the police.

Even as the CB-CID inquiry was going on, the case was transferred to the CBI.