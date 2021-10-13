‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan still has our backing: NTK

CHENNAI

13 October 2021 01:29 IST

Party says fake statement was circulated by DMK’s IT wing

Naam Tamilar Katchi on Monday dismissed as ‘fake’ the statement that it had disowned YouTuber and party functionary ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan who was recently arrested in Kanniyakumari.

An official statement from the party said it ‘condemns the arrest of ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan by the DMK government for stating that natural resources are being plundered from Tamil Nadu and taken to Kerala’.

Speaking to The Hindu, Packiarajan Sethuramalingam, the party’s spokesperson, alleged that a ‘fake’ statement was circulated by DMK’s IT wing that said that the party was disassociating itself from Mr. Duraimurugan.

