ADVERTISEMENT

Sathyabama University adopts 15 schools in five villages

February 11, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sathyabama University has launched Madhugai – the strength, a project to improve and protect the health and hygiene of girls in government schools.

In the first phase, 15 schools in five villages have been adopted and a kit including hygiene products and high calorie nutrients will be distributed. The villages to be covered are Thenmelpakkam, Appur, Venkatapuram, Kaliyampundi and Kumizhi.

University Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson announced the project during the celebration of 35 years of academic excellence recently. Actor Nayanathara launched the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US