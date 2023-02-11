HamberMenu
Sathyabama University adopts 15 schools in five villages

February 11, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sathyabama University has launched Madhugai – the strength, a project to improve and protect the health and hygiene of girls in government schools.

In the first phase, 15 schools in five villages have been adopted and a kit including hygiene products and high calorie nutrients will be distributed. The villages to be covered are Thenmelpakkam, Appur, Venkatapuram, Kaliyampundi and Kumizhi.

University Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson announced the project during the celebration of 35 years of academic excellence recently. Actor Nayanathara launched the project.

