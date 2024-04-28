Sathyabama students get over 2,500 placement offers

April 28, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology received 2,545 job offers from around 300 recruiters, including 72 new companies that visited the campus, a press release from the institution said. Nearly 93.09% of the students who registered themselves for placements received offers, with the highest salary package being ₹49.59 lakh, the release said.

The institute held its Excellence Day on Saturday, in which its chancellor Mariazeena Johnson and president Marie Johnson participated. The release said that 15 final-year students had qualified through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam for higher studies. Five visually-challenged students had been admitted to programmes in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.