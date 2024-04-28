GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sathyabama students get over 2,500 placement offers

April 28, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau 

Students of the Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology received 2,545 job offers from around 300 recruiters, including 72 new companies that visited the campus, a press release from the institution said. Nearly 93.09% of the students who registered themselves for placements received offers, with the highest salary package being ₹49.59 lakh, the release said.

The institute held its Excellence Day on Saturday, in which its chancellor Mariazeena Johnson and president Marie Johnson participated. The release said that 15 final-year students had qualified through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam for higher studies. Five visually-challenged students had been admitted to programmes in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management. 

