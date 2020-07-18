Sathuragiri hills out of bounds for devotees during Aadi Amavasai

People on their way to Sri Sundaramahalingam temple in Sathuragiri hills in Madurai district on the occasion of Adi Amavasai. File photo

People asked not to assemble at Thaniparai, Mavoothu

Virudhunagar district administration has prohibited devotees from visiting Sathuragiri hills for offering prayers at Lord Sundaramahalingam temple for Aadi Amavasai festival scheduled for July 20.

In a statement, the Collector, R. Kannan, said the ban on devotees was being imposed against the backdrop of COVID-19 threat.

He recalled that Virudhunagar district administration had already imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure which was in vogue till July 31.

He asked people to avoid assembling at Thaniparai, Mavoothu and other surrounding areas between Sunday and Tuesday. Those who violated the instruction would face legal action, the Collector said.