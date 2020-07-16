Sathankulam case | Supreme Court throws out plea against Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Petition wanted Edappadi K. Palaniswami divested of Home Ministry.

The Supreme Court on Thursday summarily dismissed a plea by a lawyer to relieve Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the Home Ministry till the completion of the investigation and trial in the alleged custodial torture and killing of a father and son in Sathankulam.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde did not even bother to hear the petition before dismissing it. The State Home Department was represented by State Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan and advocate Vinod Kanna.

The petition filed by advocate A. Rajarajan accused the Chief Minister of “screening and safeguarding” the accused police officers.

It alleged that the Chief Minister issued a public statement on June 24, approximately six days before the investigation started, claiming that trader Jayaraj and his son Benicks died of “illness”.

“The statement on June 24 was highly improper, condemnable and contrary to law because the investigation procedure starting from 154 Cr.P.C and culminating in 173 Cr.P.C. had not even started until June 30. The Magisterial enquiry to determine the cause of death was at a preliminary stage”, the petition said.

The public statement was made to avoid any adverse remarks being made about his government, it stated.