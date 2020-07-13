Satellite town ring road between T.N., Karnataka gets expert committee nod

CHENNAI

13 July 2020 13:51 IST

Panel recommends Environmental Clearance for the project subject to outcome of cases

The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Environment Ministry has recommended the grant of Environmental Clearance for the development of an economic corridor — the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) — between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The greenfield highway is part of Bharatmala Pariyojna and will be implemented by the National Highways Authority of India. The project will start in Dabaspet in Karnataka and end near Devarapalli village in Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, and encompasses two States — 134.94 km in Karnataka and 45.02 km in Tamil Nadu.

NHAI submitted before the committee that the new road will provide better, fast, safe and smooth connectivity for the commuters between the two States as well as in the region. “Accident rates are also expected to be under control due to enhanced road safety measures. Development of the proposed project road will boost the local agriculture and enable farmers to realise better value for their products as well as attract more investment to that region,” NHAI said.

Advertising

Advertising

The project is expected to cost ₹756.68 crore. NHAI informed the committee that 12,111 trees will be felled for the project while 206 persons will be affected with regard to property and other structures.

The committee recommended the project for Environmental Clearance subject to the outcome of cases pending at the Supreme Court or any other courts. “Proponent (NHAI) shall plant 36, 333 trees of native species (three times of 12,111 tree to be cut) on either side along with the shrub plantation and grass carpeting in the median of the proposed alignment. Effort should be made to plant local fruit trees and Ficus species on both sides of the alignment,” the committee said. The committee also issued certain other conditions to be fulfilled by NHAI while executing the project.