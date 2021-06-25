SASTRA to develop a new device to ascertain blood glucose level

THANJAVUR

25 June 2021 13:28 IST

The device, which detects methylglyoxal in blood plasma, could help in the diagnosis of diabetes mellitus and related complications

SASTRA Deemed University is all set to develop a device in collaboration with the industry, to ascertain blood glucose levels in the human body using the electrochemical biosensor invented by it.

The Centre for Nanotechnology and Advanced Biomaterials (CeNTAB), School of Electrical and Electronics Engineering and the School of Chemical and Biotechnology of the University came together and undertook a research project in 2014 to identify biomarkers which could help decode the main cause behind the onset of the metabolic disorder – diabetes.

Advertising

Advertising

The research led to the invention of an electrochemical biosensor for the rapid detection of methylglyoxal (MG) in blood plasma and correlation of its concentration with diabetes. MG has been considered as one of the emerging biomarkers in detecting the onset of diabetes mellitus and related complications.

Subsequently, the University applied for a patent in the same year and received the patent certificate earlier this month for the Methylglyoxal Biosensor invented by it.

In the meantime, the University submitted a project proposal to carry out clinical studies to detect MG in diabetic and pre-diabetic stages and this was sanctioned by the Science Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi.

After two years of investigations, the research team comprising Dr. John Bosco Balaguru Rayappan of CeNTAB and Dr. Srinivasan Vedantham of the School of Chemical and Biotechnology, collected the data and validated the sensor performance concerning the ELISA data and submitted the report.

As the results were encouraging, the University has decided to develop the biosensor as a point-of-care device for the rapid detection of MG levels in blood plasma in collaboration with the industry, according to official sources.