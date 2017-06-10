SASTRA releases merit list

The rank lists for admission to various engineering and law programmes offered by SASTRA University were released here on Saturday.

For engineering programmes, R.S. Subbulakshmi from Chettinad Vidyashram, Chennai, has secured the top rank with a JEE and Plus Two combined score of 142.44. She scored 96.2% in the CBSE exam and secured 280 marks in JEE Main 2017.

While 70% of the seats will be allotted based on this combined score, the remaining 30% seats will be filled based on normalised Plus Two aggregate marks, in which S.V. Preethi from Venkatalakshmi Matriculation HSS, Coimbatore, with 100% has secured first rank with a score of 1,193 out of 1,200 in the Plus Two exams.

For the law programmes, Manasa Sainidhi from CMR National Public School, Bengaluru, with a combined score of 102, secured the first rank by obtaining 95.2% in Plus Two and 121.25 in the CLAT 2017 exams.

The detailed rank lists are available at www.sastra.edu.

The counselling for admissions for engineering will be held between June 19 and 22 and for law on June 25.

Counselling letters can be downloaded from the university website.

More than 23,000 students had applied for admission to over 1,600 seats in engineering.