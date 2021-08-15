SASTRA rank lists released

Bengaluru student tops stream 1 with a score of 99.01%

The rank lists for admission to engineering and law programmes of SASTRA Deemed University were released on Saturday.

The lists were prepared using the JEE Main (for engineering) and CLAT (for law) scores and the Plus Two aggregate for admissions without separate entrance examinations. The admission process has been split into two streams. Under stream 1, 50% of seats will be allotted based on JEE Main and Plus Two marks and under stream 2, 50% of seats will be based on Plus Two marks.

While a student from Bengaluru topped the stream 1 with a combined score of 99.01%, 15 students shared the first position in the stream 2 as they had secured 100% aggregate in the Plus Two examinations, according to a SASTRA release.

As for the admission to the SASTRA School of Law, a Chennai-based student secured the first rank by scoring 98.6% in the Plus Two examinations and 76.5% in the CLAT examinations.

The detailed rank lists are available at www.sastra.edu and the online counselling will commence from August 15.